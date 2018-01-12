Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Trump for Alleged 'Sh--hole Countries' Comment

Much like many episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live, nowadays, the titular host began a segment by saying, “The president had another preposterous day today.” Also like many episodes, Kimmel was stunned when addressing the actions of President Donald Trump, who reportedly referred to Haiti and countries in Africa as “sh–hole countries,” according to multiple reports.

“Before I share what specifically he said, I would like you to keep in mind that this is an actual quote from the actual President of the United States,” Kimmel prefaced before showing his audience a clip from CNN.

CNN, NBC, The New York Times, and The Washington Post reported on Trump’s remarks, based on various sources who were briefed on an Oval Office meeting. The president reportedly asked, “Why do we want all these people from ‘sh–hole countries’ coming here?” before suggesting, “We need more people from Norway.”

The White House did not deny Trump’s comment, but POTUS claimed in a tweet that “this was not the language used.”

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used,” he wrote on Friday. “What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!”

“Listen, I’m sure the fact that countries he described as sh–holes are mostly populated by people of color and the immigrants he wants from Norway are not is a coincidence,” Kimmel said. “Because, if it wasn’t, it means we voted for a racist — like a real one — and we’d have to get pitchforks and chase him out of the White House. But I also assume the White House would deny he said that. They did not. They just tried to spin it.”

“It really is unfathomable,” he continued. “You just can’t believe that this is the guy running our country. The only silver lining — and this is a small silver lining — the only silver lining is we got to hear Wolf Blitzer say this all day: ‘S-hole.’ ‘S-hole.’ ‘S-hole.’”

