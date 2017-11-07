Jimmy Kimmel Returns to Live with Update on Son Billy's Health — and a Few Jokes

Jimmy Kimmel is back!

The 49-year-old host returned to the helm of his talk show Monday night after a week-long absence due to the postponement of his son Billy‘s heart surgery. Kimmel was sure to give an update on his 6-month-old son’s health — and couldn’t resist telling a few jokes.

“Officially, I was off because my son Billy was supposed to have his next heart surgery. But we had to postpone it because we all had colds,” Kimmel told the studio audience.

“But the truth is, I was waiting in line for the new iPhone all week.”

During his time away, the show welcomed a week of guest hosts including Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum, and Jennifer Lawrence.

“Anyway, my son is doing fine,” Kimmel continued. “I want to thank everyone who filled in for me …. Shaquille O’Neal, who I would like to thank twice — because he’s enormous.”

Kimmel said that he’s happy to be back at work after spending so much time with his wife Molly McNearney, daughter Jane, 3, and little Billy.

“It was good to have some time at home with the kids,” he said. “But there is such a thing as too much time at home with the kids.”

He added: “And last night at abut 6 o’clock, I reached that time limit.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. (ET) on ABC.