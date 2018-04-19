Jimmy Kimmel Pranks Scandal's Josh Malina Ahead of Series Finale — See the Epic Moment

Josh Malina is notorious for pranking his Scandal costars — but the tables have turned.

Following Thursday’s series finale, Jimmy Kimmel will host a special Scandal-themed episode of his talk show. One major highlight? The comedian teams up with some of the cast to pull off an epic prank on Malina — and PEOPLE has your exclusive sneak peek.

“Tonight is the final night of Scandal and we pulled a terrible prank on this man, Josh Molina,” announces Kimmel, 50, in the clip.

As for what the prank entails? You’ll have to tune in tonight to find out, but it involves Kimmel bursting onto the scene dressed as a first responder. As the realization dawns on a panicked-looking Malina, 52, the actor starts laughing.

“Oh my God — I can’t believe you did that,” he says. “I can’t say I didn’t have it coming.”

The Scandal series finale airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET), both on ABC.