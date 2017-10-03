Jimmy Kimmel Comes Close to Tears in Emotional Opening Monologue About the Shooting in His Hometown of Las Vegas

Jimmy Kimmel struggled to maintain his composure while addressing the shooting at his hometown Las Vegas that killed at least 59 people and injured 527.

“Here we are again – in the aftermath of another terrible, inexplicably shocking and painful tragedy. This time – in Las Vegas. Which happens to be my hometown,” Kimmel, who was visibly shaken, began his opening monologue.

“Of course, we pray for the victims – and for their families and friends and we wonder ‘why’ even though there’s probably no way to ever know ‘why’ a human being would do something like this to other human beings who were at a concert having fun listening to music,” the late-night host continued.

Kimmel moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, from Brooklyn, New York, when he was nine-years-old. After graduating from Ed W. Clark High School, he attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, for one year, and later received an honorary degree from UNLV in 2013.

“As a result of that this morning, we have children that are without parents and fathers that are without sons, mothers without daughters. We lost two police officers, we lost a nurse from Tennessee, a special ed teacher from a local school here in Manhattan Beach [California],” the father of four also said in his monologue, later noting the shootings in Orlando, Newtown, Aurora and San Bernadino as well as Lawrence, Kansas.

“It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to throw up. Or give up,” Kimmel said.

“It’s too much to even process. All these devastated families who now have to live with this pain forever because one person with a violent and insane voice in his head managed to stockpile a collection of high-powered rifles – and used them to shoot people.”

On Monday evening, officials said that at least 59 people had been killed and 527 more were injured.

On Sunday night, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay casino on the crowd of more than 22,000 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, an outdoor country music festival that was at the end of its third day and Jason Aldean was performing the closing set.

WATCH: 50 Killed, 200 Wounded at Jason Aldean’s Las Vegas Concert – Deadliest Mass Shooting in U.S. History

Kimmel also called out President Donald Trump, Senator Majority leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

“They should be praying – they should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country because it’s so crazy,” he said, also calling them “lawmakers who won’t do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip.”

Then, Kimmel showed photos of 56 senators on the big screen behind him.

“I want to show you something, here are faces of the Senators who – days after the shooting in Orlando – voted against a bill that would have closed those loopholes,” Kimmel told the audience. “The House of Representatives will be voting on a piece of legislation this week. It’s a bill to legalize the sale of silencers. For guns. This is what they’re working on. We have a major problem with gun violence in this country – and I guess they don’t care.”

Kimmel wasn’t the only late-night host to address the tragic incident on Monday.

“I would like to send my thoughts to the victims and my thanks and appreciation to the first responders as well as those in Las Vegas who lined up to give blood. Every hour we hear more stories about the incredible bravery exhibited by people who risked their lives to save strangers,” Seth Meyers said on Monday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Adding, “We’ve talked about gun violence on this show before. I also know nothing I say will make any difference at all. But to Congress I would like to say: Are there no steps we can take as a nation to prevent gun violence? Or is this just how it is and how it’s going to continue to be?”

From tonight’s #LNSM: @SethMeyers offers his thoughts about the tragedy in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/9YHqMFjkr7 — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) October 3, 2017

Tonight at 11/10c, Trevor responds to the tragedy in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/zUJFboVe1f — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 3, 2017

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, who said he’s been exposed to 20 mass shootings since moving to the U.S. two years ago, said: “When is the time [to talk about guns]? If you say after a mass shooting is never the time, then you’ll never have the conversation in America because there’s a mass shooting almost every single day.”

Conan addresses the Las Vegas shooting. https://t.co/jvjTmTswsC — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) October 3, 2017

Conan O’Brien opened his show by telling his audience, “I don’t think it should be so easy for one demented person to kill so many people so quickly… something needs to change. It really does.”

Friends and family are asked to report missing people believed to be connected to the shooting using the hotline 1-800-536-9488.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The city of Las Vegas has established a Family Reunification Center to help connect relatives with the more than 500 people who were injured.

In addition, city officials urged those locally who wish to donate blood to visit one of two donation centers operated by United Blood Services, either at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas or at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson, Nevada.

A victims’ fund has been started on GoFundMe by Steve Sisolak the Clark County, Nevada, commission chair. Other groups providing relief include the local chapter of the American Red Cross and the National Compassion Fund.