Jimmy Kimmel Takes Aim at Trump in Fiery Late-Night Monologue Following Texas School Massacre

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a fiery monologue Friday, the same day 10 people died in a school shooting in Texas.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 50, took a pause before delving into jokes to address the second mass school shooting in the U.S. since the Parkland shooting in Florida.

“We had another school shooting today in Santa Fe, Texas. At least ten people were killed, 10 are wounded, mostly high school kids. Once again our leaders are sending their thoughts and prayers,” Kimmel began.

“President Trump said he is ‘with the people of Santa Fe in this tragic hour and will be with them forever…’ except for when it comes to doing something, then he will not,” he continued.

“Neither will any of the Governors or members of Congress who don’t ever do anything because they are fearful that it will hurt them politically. They’re too cowardly to do the right thing. They care more about the support of the NRA than they do about children,” Kimmel said.

“There’s only one way to look at this: How would you feel and what would you do if these were your children who were killed today,” he said. “The truth about our democracy is that the people don’t make the laws, we vote for those who do.”

Kimmel urged people watching to register to vote as “the only way we can make an impact on this epidemic is to make sure we vote for the politicians who will do something. Our leaders right now seem to think everything’s fine, it isn’t fine.”

The father of four showed a montage of Texas students describing the events that occurred alongside clips of President Trump and other Republican leaders who vowed to protect the second amendment.

Ten people, including students, were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a press conference.

People hugging at the Sante Fe High School Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle/AP

Abbott said 10 people were also injured in the attack. According to multiple local media reports, nine students and one teacher were killed.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, according to a news release from the Galveston County Sheriff.

In February, Kimmel teared up on air while discussing the Florida shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead and 14 others injured.

“Children are being murdered,” Kimmel, a father of four, said, tears welling in his eyes.

“Don’t you dare let anyone say it’s too soon to be talking about this. Because you said it after Vegas, you said it after Sandy Hook, you say that after every one of these (eight, now) fatal school shootings we had in this country this year,” Kimmel stressed. “Do something. We still haven’t even talked about it. You still haven’t done anything about this. Nothing. You’ve literally done nothing.”