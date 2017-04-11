WATCH: John Stamos, Bob Saget and Jimmy Kimmel Share Their Favorite Don Rickles Stories

Don Rickles certainly left his mark in comedy and was a major influence on generations of fans, including Jimmy Kimmel, Bob Saget and John Stamos.

On Monday’s show, the late-night host and the Fuller House costars talked lovingly about the late legendary comedian, who died last Thursday at age 90. The trio swapped their favorite memories and stories, with Saget, 60, fighting back tears as he said, “I just loved the guy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Legendary Comedian Don Rickles Dies at 90

Stamos, 53, who met Rickles “15-17 years ago,” revealed that he introduced his longtime friend to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh, whom he’s been “madly in love with” for over a year. “Don got to meet her and approve of her,” the Scream Queens actor recalled.

“He wanted so bad to get a Kennedy Center honor, we should work on that … we should try,” Stamos said before Kimmel joked: “He had a theory that somehow he offended the Kennedy family.”

Stamos remembered: “He said, ‘Before I die, I hope I get one of those honors.'”

Don't miss me and @bobsaget talking to @jimmykimmel about our dear friend Don Rickles TONIGHT! A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Kimmel, Saget and Stamos were among the many celebrity friends who paid tribute to Rickles on social media when news of his death was made public. That same day, the 2017 Oscars host dedicated an emotional opening monologue to Rickles by sharing his favorite memories of his childhood idol.