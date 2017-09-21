Jimmy Kimmel Doubles Down on Criticism of Senator Behind ACA Repeal Bill: 'You Got Caught With Your GOPenis Out'

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done yet.

The talk show host on Wednesday doubled down on his criticism of GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, the sponsor of the new bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act – also known as Obamacare.

“Oh, I get it. I don’t understand because I’m a talk show host, right? Then help me out. What part don’t I understand?” Kimmel, 49, said during his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Is it the part where you cut $243 billion from federal health care assistance? Or could it be, Senator Cassidy, that the problem is that I do understand and you got caught with your G-O-Penis out?”

The comments came after Cassidy appeared on CNN, saying that Kimmel “doesn’t understand” the proposed bill – which Kimmel called ” ‘the all comedians are dummies’ card.”

Kimmel has been a a fierce opponent of Republicans’ latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Kimmel’s 4-month-old son, Billy, needed open heart surgery three days after his birth in April due to a congenital heart defect.

In the wake of the operation, made an impassioned plea for continued health care for all, including those with pre-existing conditions.

Shortly after, Cassidy appeared on Kimmel’s show, where he pledged his support for a health care bill that would cover all infants, regardless of their family’s ability to pay — a benchmark the senator called “the Jimmy Kimmel test.”

“He did a total about-face, which means either he doesn’t understand his own bill or he lied to me,” Kimmel said on Wednesday.

Senator (Doctor) Bill Cassidy is a class act who really cares about people and their Health(care), he doesn't lie-just wants to help people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2017

Donald Trump defended Cassidy in a Wednesday tweet, writing, “Senator (Doctor) Bill Cassidy is a class act who really cares about people and their Health(care), he doesn’t lie-just wants to help people!”

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Health Update on His Son and Says He Needs Two More Surgeries

Earlier this week, Kimmel called the health care plan a “scam,” noting on Tuesday that the bill does not include any of the things Cassidy promised, such us “coverage for all, no discrimination based on pre-existing conditions, lower premiums for middle class families and no lifetime caps.”

“Not only did Bill Cassidy fail the Jimmy Kimmel test, he failed the Bill Cassidy test. He failed his own test,” Kimmel said.

“My family has health insurance we don’t have to worry about this, but other people do,” he continued. “So, you can shove your disgusting comments where your doctor won’t be giving you a prostate exam once they take your health care benefits away.”