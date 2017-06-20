Dads Everywhere, Beware of Jimmy Kimmel's Father's Day YouTube Challenge

Jimmy Kimmel‘s notorious Halloween candy pranks have become some of the best videos on the internet — and now, he’s come up with a new YouTube challenge that might be just as funny.

On Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host debuted this year’s Father’s Day-themed challenge, and it’s as simple as it is hilarious.

“Every year, we issue a Father’s Day YouTube challenge,” explained Kimmel, 49. “In years past, we’ve asked you to spray Dad with a hose on Father’s Day, to serve him breakfast in the shower, to dump breakfast on him in bed — we’ve had a lot of very bad ideas.”

This year, however, the task was much more straightforward: just sneak up on your father and yell: “I love you, Dad!”

“I was starting to think this might not work,” explained Kimmel with a laugh. “But I was very, very wrong.”

In the compilation of clips, kids of all ages surprised their fathers while they were sleeping, getting dressed, cleaning the pool — and yes, going to the bathroom.

But the clear highlight? One dad’s reaction after being woken up from a nap with a megaphone.

“I am going to f—ing stick that thing so far up your a— that you’re going to taste it,” he said, staring right at the camera. “Do you understand me?”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on ABC.