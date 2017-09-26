Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About ‘Emotional’ Health Care Battle: ‘This Is Personal Thing for Me’

“I was in three cities over the weekend and also had a charity event on Saturday night,” Kimmel said. “I met so many people who came up to me, strangers. Almost every one of them was a stranger wanting to tell me that the Affordable Care Act — that our president and half of our senators are so desperately trying to kill — saved or drastically improved their lives, members of their families’ lives, and/or their children’s lives.”

“I heard these stories over and over again,” Kimmel added. “I saw pictures of children who are not well. People got teared-up, and quite a few of these people told me they’re Republicans. Republican people – not politicians. There’s a big difference.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Gives Health Update on His Son and Says He Needs Two More Surgeries

Kimmel pointedout that most Republican senators are voting for the bill despite what their constituents think — citing Public Policy poll this weekend that claimed only 47 percent of Republican voters approve of Graham-Cassidy even though 90 percent of Republican Senators are planning to vote for it.

“Our Republican Senators are still trying to pass this new bill because they don’t actually care what you think – they want you to think what they think,” Kimmel said. “That’s why they keep saying Obamacare is a ‘disaster.’ You hear that a lot.”

“Obamacare definitely needs work, but a disaster?” Kimmel asked. “Think about this, did anyone have to convince you Hurricane Harvey was a disaster? No, because it was a disaster. If someone has to keep telling you something is a disaster, it probably isn’t one.”

He also rebuked accusations that he’s some sort of left-wing pawn.

“Since I started speaking about this, I’ve been fact-checked against [Senator] Bill Cassidy by at least six different organizations; every one of them came down on my side,” he said. “Every major health organization in the United States is on my side, every major charity that has to do with health and Medicare is on my side, because the facts were on my side. It has nothing to do with me, it’s just a matter of what’s true and what isn’t true.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

On Friday, Kimmel found a strong advocate on his side when Sen. John McCain said he “cannot in good conscience” support the Graham-Cassidy bill — an announcement that makes it extremely unlikely the bill will pass.

The Arizona Republican, who is good friends with co-sponsor Sen. Lindsey Graham, had previously cast the decisive vote against the last Obamacare repeal effort in July, arguing that the Senate had not followed the proper procedure for major legislation in Congress.

In a statement, he made the same criticisms of the current bill.

“I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not really tried,” he said. “Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it.”

Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for being a hero again and again and now AGAIN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 22, 2017

Kimmel effusively thanked the ailing senator for declining to support the proposal both on Twitter and in his monologue Monday.

“The truth is, John McCain probably saved the Republican Party by doing this,” Kimmel said. “Because – if you think Graham-Cassidy is unpopular now – wait until people actually have to live with it. Or not live with it. Then who gets blamed? The Republican party. This is one of the rare moments when we actually needed Congress to do nothing. Which is what they are really good at by the way.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on ABC.