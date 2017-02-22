‘I Have Very Little Free Time’: Jimmy Kimmel Is Contemplating Retirement from Late-Night Hosting

Jimmy Kimmel is contemplating what the end of his late-night career may look like.

Come fall 2019, the ABC host’s — who has been the star and face of Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003 — contract will expire.

Speaking with Variety, Kimmel, 49, confirmed that he “will do the show for another three years,” but what’s beyond his almost two decades as an ABC host is still unknown.

“It’s possible that will be it,” Kimmel told the publication about the possibility of his post coming to an end. “My wife’s pregnant. At a certain point, I’d like to have a little more free time. I have very little free time as it is.”

“I think this job is a grind, and best-cast scenario, a marathon,” said Kimmel. “I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we’re repeating ourselves, I think it’s a good indication that it’s time.”

Although Kimmel said that he will indeed “miss it” when the time comes for him to say goodbye, his next role will not be in late-night TV.

“If there’s something that excites me creatively, it doesn’t necessarily mean something in show business,” the host said. “I like to draw. I like to make sculptures. I’d like to write a book at some point. Doing the show every day doesn’t leave a lot of time for that.”

This Sunday, audiences will watch Kimmel take the stage as host of the 89th Academy Awards.

“You have to make the audience laugh,” Kimmel told PEOPLE about hosting the Oscars. “That’s the key.”

The 89th Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET preshow and 8:30 p.m. ceremony.