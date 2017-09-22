Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Obamacare Repeal for Third Straight Night — This Time Taking Brutal Aim at President Trump

Jimmy Kimmel tripled down on his condemnation of the latest GOP-led effort to repeal and replace Obamacare during his monologue Thursday night, unloading scathing criticisms of President Trump and Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, a co-author of the Graham-Cassidy bill.

“For Donald Trump, this isn’t about the Graham-Cassidy bill,” Kimmel said. “It’s about Obamacare, which he hates, because Obama’s name is on it. He likes to have his name on things: buildings, vodka, you name it. At this point he would sign anything if it meant getting rid of Obamacare. He’d sign copies of the Quran at the Barnes and Noble in Fallujah if it meant he could get rid of Obamacare.”

Kimmel added, “I guarantee [Trump] doesn’t know anything about this Graham-Cassidy bill. He doesn’t know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid; he barely knows the difference between Melania and Ivanka.”

Kimmel has been hammering the Graham-Cassidy bill — which would enact deep cuts to Medicaid and likely cause millions of Americans to lose health coverage — this week, and Cassidy responded by saying the late-night host “does not understand” the proposed legislation.

On Thursday, Kimmel said of Cassidy, “Some people tell me I should give him the benefit of the doubt, and you know what, I do give him the benefit of the doubt: I doubt all the benefits he claims are part of the new health care bill.”

Kimmel went on to say that Cassidy, who is a doctor and helped found a community clinic in Baton Rouge, has done admirable work in the past.

“He’s done good things, I just want him to keep doing good things,” Kimmel said. “This plan is not a good thing. His supporters say, ‘Well he’s a doctor and you’re not, what do you know?’ To them I say, all of these very reputable associations — American Diabetes Association, American Medical Association, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, the list goes on and on — all of these groups populated by doctors say this health care bill is bad, they’re against it. We haven’t seen this many people come forward to speak out against a bill since Cosby.”

Watch the clip above for more.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com