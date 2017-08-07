Baby Bachelor in Paradise Is Ready to Spoof the Most Dramatic Season Ever

Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s regular Baby Bachelor spoof isn’t sparing this season of Bachelor in Paradise, which made headlines in June when a scandal interrupted production.

The segment, titled “Baby Bachelor in Paradise,” consists of toddlers in familiar Bachelor-esque scenes.

The start of Kimmel’s spoof shows two children looking into each other’s eyes, smiling and nearly rubbing noses as Kimmel narrates that Baby Bachelor in Paradise will have “all of the passion, all of the drama” of its adult counterpart.

The rest of the bit includes kids bickering and telling each other stuff like, “That’s my husband!” and “Get out of here. He doesn’t want you!”

Jimmy Kimmel Live, which has spoofed The Bachelor and Bachelorette previously, is frequently the go-to late-night destination for interviews with The Bachelor and Bachelorette when the shows are in season.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET), and Bachelor in Paradise returns Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET — both on ABC.