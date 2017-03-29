The Rock, Shaq and Jay Leno! Check Out Jimmy Fallon's Epic Guest Lineup for His Universal Orlando Residency

The Tonight Show is going to Universal Orlando Resort!

To celebrate the grand opening of his signature virtual reality ride, Jimmy Fallon‘s late night talk show will be taping in Orlando for four nights next week — with a slew of exciting celebrity guests.

The lineup kicks off Monday with guests Vin Diesel and Shaquille O’Neal (who will go head-to-head with Fallon in an epic Lip Sync Battle!) followed by a musical performance by Pitbull featuring Stephen Marley.

Tonight Show favorite Blake Shelton will be a guest and musical performer on Tuesday alongside Scott Eastwood, and on Wednesday Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear alongside Nicole Richie (with a musical performance by Flo Rida featuring 99 Percent).

On Thursday — the official opening of the ride — Fallon’s predecessor Jay Leno will appear as a guest, with a musical performance by Jason Derulo featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The ride, called “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon,” will give guests the ultimate Tonight Show experience as they get to race the host through the streets of New York City via virtual reality simulator.

“We spent the last two and a half years making this ride,” Fallon told Ellen DeGeneres in January. “You go into The Tonight Show and you race me in a go cart through the streets of New York City. That’s how nerdy I am.”

“You go through the subway, you stop at a pizzeria, you smell pizza, you go into the East River and you get wet,” he added. “Anyway, it’s the best ride in the world.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on NBC.