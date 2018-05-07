Jimmy Fallon is Dedicating an Entire Tonight Show Episode to Teachers

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Michele Corriston
May 07, 2018 10:36 AM

Jimmy Fallon is thanking teachers everywhere.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will focus on educators on Tuesday, with more than 200 New York City public school teachers filling the studio audience.

Trevor Noah and Gabrielle Union will also appear; the Daily Show host will discuss his new youth development initiative in South Africa, the Trevor Noah Foundation, and the Being Mary Jane actress will help honor teachers during the show.

RELATED VIDEO: Babs Duets with Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now