Jimmy Fallon Announces Tonight Show Will Donate $1 Million to J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief

Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show are helping those displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

The late-night host, 42, made the announcement during his opening monologue on Tuesday, specifically highlighting groups of volunteers who went above and beyond.

“Last week we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas. But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good,” Fallon said.

“We saw communities banding together. Neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers helping strangers. So many heroes—people like Mattress Mack, who opened up his stores and showrooms for those who needed shelter,” he continued. “The group of people who formed a human chain to save a man from a flooded SUV… And J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans, who has raised over $18 million dollars to provide food, water, and supplies to the victims.”

Adding, “I’m proud to say that our show, The Tonight Show, is donating $1 million dollars to J.J.’s fund. Thank you, J.J.”

On Tuesday, the NFL star proudly shared that his relief fund passed the $20 million mark.

“Set out last Sunday with the goal of $200,000 and every single day since then has been reminder of how much good there is out there in the world, and when times are tough and things look bleak, we’ll step up to help our fellow human,” Watt said in a video shared on social media.

Harvey touched down on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, dumping punishing rain on the Texas Coastal Bend.

In the week since the storm made landfall, thousands of residents in Texas and Louisiana found refuge in shelters across the states. Floodwaters overtook entire neighborhoods, damaging at least 49,000 homes in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In all, some 785,000 people were part of mandatory evacuations in Texas and Lousiana, and more than 200,000 homes are still without power. Officials are now allowing a portion of evacuees to return to their properties, and the process of rebuilding their homes, and their lives, begins.

At least 60 people have died as a result of the storm.