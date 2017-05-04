Hey, now! You’re a “Han Star?”

Jimmy Fallon celebrated Star Wars Day on Wednesday — a few hours early — with a hilarious video of the franchise’s characters singing Smash Mouth’s “All Star” on The Tonight Show.

From the tune’s famous opening lyrics through its catchy chorus, Star Wars favorites like Yoda, Jar Jar Binks, Finn (John Boyega), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and more starred in the clip.

The hilarious display came at a fan’s request, according to E! Online.

“I love Star Wars,” the fan reportedly wrote in a note. “I also love the song ‘All Star’ by Smash Mouth.”

With that, Fallon came up with the whacky idea.

The beloved ’90s band didn’t seem to mind though. Officials shared the video clip on Smash Mouth’s Twitter account with the caption: “#HanStar.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.