Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Tina Fey Make Surprise Appearances on Weekend Update

A week after Bill Hader played Anthony Scaramucci on SNL’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition, three more alums made surprise appearances with two playing Founding Fathers.

This time, it was late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. The two presidents rose from the dead to defend themselves against President Trump’s comparison of them to Robert E. Lee; the removal of the Confederate general’s statue in Charlottesville, Virginia sparked a protest by white nationalists over the weekend, which eventually erupted into violence, leaving one counter-protestor dead and 19 more injured.

Fallon’s Washington debuted first, proclaiming, “I’m nothing like this guy.” But, Michael Che was quick to point out that both men had been slave owners. “You gonna do me like that on national TV?” says Fallon as the first president. “That was bad. That was wrong. But if you want to talk about owning slaves, you should really be talking to Thomas Jefferson.”

This wasn’t well-received by Jefferson, as Meyers immediately interrupted. “You’re going to make me the slave guy, really?” he told his fellow former president. “Look, we’ve all done bad things. But the difference between us and Robert E. Lee is that we also did good things.”

Take it from Tina Fey and get yourself a sheet cake. 🎂 #WeekendUpdate A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Aug 17, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

As Jefferson made mention of the Declaration of Independence, Fallon added, “Not to be a jerk, but I won my war.”

Then, Fey showcased a new way to counter violence and hate: sheet-caking.

Proudly wearing a shirt from her alma mater, University of Virginia, Fey stuffed her face with cake, and explained, “Sheet-caking is the new grassroots movement. Most women I know have been doing it once a week since the election.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com