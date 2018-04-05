Surprise! Jimmy Fallon Serenades Kathie Lee and Hoda During Their 10 Year Anniversary Episode

Jimmy Fallon is helping Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb toast to 10 years!

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon host stopped by the taping of Gifford and Kotb’s 10 year anniversary special to surprise the duo and celebrate their on-air milestone. Fallon was nearly unrecognizable as he descended the stairs dressed as country crooner Kenny Rodgers and passionately sang Rodgers’ hit song “Through the Years.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Fallon’s rendition had the two hosts and the whole audience on their feet singing along, and after a show-stopping last note and dance move, Fallon, 43, presented Gifford, 64, and Kotb, 53, with special set of bedazzled wine glasses.

From left: Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb and Jimmy Fallon NBC

From left: Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb and Jimmy Fallon

“You guys have changed the game, you know that, these are for you,” Fallon told Gifford and Kotb as he presented them with the custom-made glasses. “I love you guys, and here’s to many, many more years!”

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After the surprise, PEOPLE got a chance to catch up with Gifford and Kotb to see what they thought about their special serenade.

“We’ve been trying to get Jimmy Fallon on the show for a long time, so that was amazing,” Gifford said.

RELATED VIDEO: Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Emotional Adoption at 52 After Cancer Left Her Unable to Conceive

Her co-host echoed her sentiments telling PEOPLE. “What happened today was epic … him walking down those stairs, I can picture it, singing Kenny Rodgers, I can’t believe it happened! We were like, ‘this isn’t happening!'”

The special 10 year anniversary episode of the Kathie Lee and Hoda show airs Friday at 10 a.m. ET on NBC.