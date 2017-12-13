'Good Grief!:' Jimmy Fallon Reimagines the CW's Riverdale — with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts Gang

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery?

On Tuesday, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon premiered a parody of The CW’s hit show Riverdale — though instead of offering another take on the characters in Archie Comics, Fallon and team took on the Peanuts gang.

“Our town presents itself like so many other small towns, safe, decent, innocent,” Fallon, as Charlie Brown, says in the clip in a serious narration in the vein of Cole Sprouse’s Jughead Jones on Riverdale. “Get closer though, you start to see the shadows underneath.’

The shadows he was talking about, Tonight Show viewers quickly learned, involve the death of blanket-loving friend Linus Van Pelt — who’s body was found by Marcie and Peppermint Patty as they wandered through the pumpkin patch to wait for the Great Pumpkin.

Jimmy Fallon NBC

A search to find Linus’ killer then kicks off, though Brown has an alibi as he’s been having an affair with his teacher. He’s helping the cause by writing a song about it, though — much to the dismay of friends Schroder and Lucy.

“We don’t know who killed Linus, but I swear we won’t stop until we figure out who did it,” Brown explains later at the Fall formal. “As long as we’ve got each other, and my music, we’re going to be okay.”

From the makers of Riverdale, the all-new teen drama “Peanuts” premieres tonight!! #FallonTonight A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight) on Dec 12, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

By clip’s end, all — including Questlove’s Franklin and Steve Higgins’ Pig-Pen — are dancing to the beloved Peanuts‘ theme. Which is just when the actual Riverdale cast — KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Sprouse —swings by in character to mock the Peanuts gang’s dance moves.

“Is that, like, dancing?” Petsch, as Cheryl Blossom, asks.

“It’s crazy, so crazy,” Apa, as Archie Andrews, responds. “I actually just wrote a song about it. Do you guys want to hear it?”

RELATED VIDEO: CW’s Riverdale In 30 Seconds

The group’s answer is swift: “No!”

Watch the clip above for the full experience — including a cameo by Snoopy himself.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.