Jimmy Fallon is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, 43, visited his favorite Irish pub, Molly’s Shebeen, in New York City on Friday to toast the holiday. In a video shared on social media, Fallon enjoyed a beer and corned beef sandwich. But not before he got ribbed by the waitress when he asked for “the usual.”

“Shirley Temple with three cherries?” she responded before handing him a glass of Guinness.

Fallon was hilariously picked on again when he asked for his go-to Colman’s hot mustard for his meal. “Diva,” she said under her breath.

“Always a pleasure Jimmy Fallon,” the pub posted on Facebook Friday.

Jimmy Fallon Jimmy Fallon/Instagram

“I’ve been going to Molly’s pub for almost 20 years. It’s especially good luck on St. Patrick’s Day! #PreGame #HappyStPatricksDay #LastNightAt #Mollys #Fallon #NYC,” he captioned the video on Instagram and Facebook.

Though Fallon’s video was titled, “Last Night at Molly’s,” it appeared to have been filmed during the day before the taping of the NBC late-night show as he said in the footage, “Okay back to work.”

The Saturday Night Live alum previously clarified rumors of his alleged drinking habits in a May 2017 interview with the New York Times. “I could never do a day-to-day job if I was drinking every night,” he said. “That’s just kicking you when you’re down.”