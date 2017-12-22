Jimmy Fallon Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Throwback Picture

Happy anniversary to these two lovebirds!

Jimmy Fallon celebrated his 10-year wedding anniversary with wife Nancy Juvonen on Friday — and in honor of the special occasion, the Tonight Show host took to Twitter to share an adorable throwback picture from the couple’s nuptials.

“Honey, remember when the wedding photographed made us pose for a romantic sunset kiss?” he captioned the shot. “That was 10 years ago! Happy Anniversary!”

Honey, remember when the wedding photographer made us pose for a romantic sunset kiss? That was 10 years ago! Happy Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/j1tmJpiru8 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 22, 2017

Fallon, 43, and Juvonen, 50, tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2007 on Necker Island in the Caribbean. Juvonen, a Hollywood producer who worked on Fallon’s 2005 romantic comedy Fever Pitch, owns production company Flower Films with actress Drew Barrymore.

The couple shares two young daughters: Winnie Rose, 4, and Frances Cole, 2. While promoting his new children’s book, Everything Is MAMA, in October, the late-night television host gushed that fatherhood is “the greatest thing that has ever happened to me.”

“You realize what’s important in life,” he told PEOPLE. “Every single day you realize there’s a new cute thing they’re doing or saying.”

“They fill up my phone memory with photos. I’m just taking these pictures that no one else wants to see,” he continued. “No other stranger cares that your kid ate an artichoke, but you think it’s the best story ever. … You become the guy you said you wouldn’t become — ‘I’m not going to be that guy that tells stories about their kids,’ but I am now.”

Fallon also revealed that the girls love to put on “little shows.”

“My wife and I will sit down and we’ll watch them sing a song or tell a story — little family talent show!” he said. “We’re going to be the next Osmonds.”