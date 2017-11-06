Stephen Colbert, Miley Cyrus and More Stars Support Jimmy Fallon in Wake of Mom’s Death

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are sending condolences to Jimmy Fallon after the beloved talk show host lost his mother, Gloria, over the weekend.

Fellow late night host Stephen Colbert tweeted a message of support to 43-year-old Fallon on Sunday, writing, “Mom is the first audience and the best. Remembering Jimmy Fallon and his family in our prayers today.”

Miley Cyrus, who recently spent a week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, shared a photo of herself with the comedian, both sporting surprised expressions.

“I’m sad to say my friend Jimmy’s mother has passed away … sending him all the love in my heart … Keep smilin’ Jimmy,” she tweeted.

A Fallon family spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement on Saturday that Gloria died “peacefully.”

“Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC,” the statement read. “Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

Fallon told PEOPLE in a statement, “Today I lost my biggest fan.”

The tragic news came after Fallon cancelled a Nov. 3 taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon due to a “private Fallon family matter.”

A source revealed to PEOPLE at the time that Gloria was sick and that Fallon, 43, had gone to the hospital to be by her side.

Bravo host Andy Cohen was among the many others to remember Gloria and send support to Fallon over the weekend.

“Jimmy’s mom was full of energy, fun, a hearty laugh & twinkle in her eye,” he began. “The apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Love to all the Fallons.”

Actor Chris Kattan, too, spoke kindly of Gloria, calling her an “absolute sweetheart.”

“Whether it’s a friend or a fan, we’re all thinking about you. We love you Jimmy! @jimmyfallon,” he tweeted.

Although Fallon is known to keep his family life private, he’s shared funny stories and sweet moments about his mother over the years.

So very sad to hear about @jimmyfallon's mum, Gloria. She must have been a beautiful soul because her son has such a kind and loving heart. — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) November 5, 2017

In June, he revealed to Howard Stern that his mother used to be a nun. A month earlier, he shared a memory about Gloria as part of a “#MomQuotes” segment for the talk show.

He tweeted, “My mom and I were talking on the phone for the third time that day and she actually said, ‘We don’t talk enough.’ ”