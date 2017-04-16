The first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live to air live coast-to-coast kicked off with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump choosing Jimmy Fallon’s Jared Kushner over Steve Bannon, a.k.a. the Grim Reaper.

The cold open began with Trump ordering Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence to read the list of the president’s accomplishments during his first 100 days, of which there was one. After suggesting a few additions to the list, all of which Pence noted happened at Mar-a-Lago and not the White House, Trump called in Steve Bannon (represented, again, as the grim reaper) and Jared Kushner, played by host Jimmy Fallon.

“Standing before me are my two top advisors… but I only have one photo in my hand,” said Baldwin’s Trump as the two men looked on. “Tonight is elimination night!”

As Fallon’s Kushner and skele-Bannon faced off to be Trump’s right-hand man, the president compared their skills. “Jared, you take the most beautiful photos,” Baldwin as Trump observed. “Steve, you take the worst photos I’ve seen in my life. I’m not joking.”

After carefully considering the two men, Trump named his son-in-law the winner, as well as offering “$100,000 courtesy of L’Oreal.”

His “cute little twink” received more praise: “Jared, you’re such an inspiration,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “You show everyone that if you were born rich and marry my daughter, you can do anything you want.”

Watch the sketch in the video above, and then see Melissa McCarthy return to play Sean Spicer and SNL's take on the Pepsi and United Airlines controversies.

