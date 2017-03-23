Jimmy Fallon knows a thing or two about creating viral videos, so a Washington State University student decided to get the late night host’s attention by creating one of his own — in hopes of landing an internship with The Tonight Show.

Instead of sending in a standard application, Jake Sirianni applied with an impressive video of himself performing his own version of Blackalicious’ “Alphabet Aerobics” — a tune Daniel Radcliffe rapped for Fallon during a memorable October 2014 appearance on the show.

Sirianni, however, reworked the complicated lyrics to reflect his desire to intern for the Saturday Night Live vet.

“Johnny, Jay and Jimmy have come out with the hits. Would it be ever so hard to throw a Jake in the mix?” the student raps as an edited-in Fallon holds up the letter “J” in the background.

Turns out, Fallon’s team saw the video — and it worked!

The Tonight Show‘s official account tweeted to Sirianni on Wednesday, “We saw your video! Check out the show tonight.”

That’s where Fallon himself announced he was offering him the gig.

“Jake, if you’re watching, and you better be watching — pack your bags, buddy! I’ll see you this summer,” the comic revealed. “I can’t wait to meet you, man. Get ready to work!”

Looking for a good rhyme for Stephanopoulos — Jake Sirianni (@JakeSirianni) February 12, 2017

According to King 5, Sirianni got his idea from another creative intern of Fallon’s who got the job by remaking the show’s opening. It took him a week and a half to write the lyrics, three hours of shooting the video and an “inordinate” number of hours editing to make the final product.

So no more complaining about cover letters.