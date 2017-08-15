Jimmy Fallon Says White Nationalist Rally In Charlottesville ‘Was Just Disgusting’ in Emotional Monologue

Jimmy Fallon is having a political moment.

The Tonight Show host began his opening monologue Monday addressing the rally that left three dead and several injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, calling what occurred “disgusting” and saying it was his “responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being.”

“I was sick to my stomach,” Fallon, 42, said of watching the rally and the protests that followed on the news.

“My daughters were in the next room playing and I’m thinking, ‘How can I explain to them that there is so much hatred in this world?’ ” he continued, talking about his two children: Winnie Rose, 4, and Frances Cole, 2.

“They don’t know what hate is,” he added. “They just play and they laugh and they have fun. But, as kids grow up, they need people to look up to.”

Fallon took a moment to criticize President Donald Trump for lagging behind in denouncing the white nationalists who took to Virginia to rally.

“The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful,” Fallon said.

“And I think he finally spoke out because people everywhere stood up and said something,” he added about the president’s second statement on Charlottesville on Monday.

“It’s important for everyone, especially white people in this country, to speak out against this. Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it,” Fallon continued.

“We all need to stand against what is wrong, acknowledge that racism exists and stand up for what is right and civil and kind,” he added. “We cannot do this. We can’t go backward. We can’t go backward.”

Fallon, who has repeatedly shied away from politics on the Tonight Show, previously took a stance against Trump in July when he welcomed transgender comedian Patti Harrison on the late-night program following the president’s sweeping ban on transgender people serving in the military.