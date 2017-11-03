People

Jimmy Fallon Cancels Friday’s Episode of The Tonight Show Due to a Private Family Matter

By @mlsqueenz

Posted on

Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon has canceled Friday’s taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon due to a personal matter.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for NBC said the show had been canceled due to “a private Fallon family matter.”

A source revealed to PEOPLE that that the comedian’s mother Gloria is sick and that Fallon, 43, has gone to the hospital to be by her side.

“Jimmy comes from a very close knit family, and together with the rest of his loved ones they are by her side right now,” the source added.

In place of a new show, NBC will air a repeat episode from September, which featured musicians Madonna and Camila Cabello.

Currently, there are no plans for production changes next week.