Jim Parsons Explains Why He and Todd Spiewak Waited Nearly 15 Years to Get Married

Jim Parsons and his husband Todd Spiewak were together for nearly 15 years before they decided to finally tie the knot earlier this year — and according to the Big Bang Theory actor, it was well worth the wait.

The four-time Emmy winning actor stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday where he explained why they waited so long to get married.

“We just didn’t care about the act of it that much, to be honest with you,” said Parsons, 44. “That sounds cold in a way but I finally thought: ‘Well, let’s have a party then for the celebration and we’ll go ahead and legalize this thing.’ ”

The trip down the aisle ended up being much more special than he had anticipated.

“It was so much more meaningful in the moment for me than I predicted, and it’s been resonantly much more meaningful than for me afterward than I ever saw coming,” he said. “You know, I had been an adult gay person for so long at a time where that wasn’t possible where life was ‘fine’ for me.”

Parsons and Spiewak, a graphic designer, said their “I dos” in May at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

“It was fantastic … much more fun than I thought it would be,” he told Extra days later at the CBS upfront presentation. “I wasn’t too nervous, [it was] just a lot to organize and I thought, ‘Well, this will be sort of fun … Let’s get through this,’ then it was all fun.”

“It was the latest I stayed up in many years,” he added. “I’ll be honest with you — I’m still paying for it. I got a cold, I was at the doctor earlier and got antibiotics.”

Marriage, it turns out, had changed things for Parsons — who in November will celebrate 15 years with Spiewak.

“I don’t know in a specific day-to-day sense what it is — I don’t know that there is anything. There is an underlying buzz of a thing,” he told Colbert. “And I keep reminding myself of it. Like, I kind of forget and then I’m like, ‘We really did it! We’re a legal thing, just like Mom and Dad were or whatever.’ ”

He went on to describe the sensation he feels being married, one that he equates to a sense of “divinity.”

“To be in love, to find a love in that way, is as close to anything I can imagine doing in life that brings me close to the feeling of God — or whatever that is for you,” he said.

“When we first got together, I remember lying in bed and closing my eyes but not being asleep. And that sensation of ‘light.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on exactly, but it’s sort of close to eternal,’ ” Parsons continued. “My dad had passed a couple of years before I met Todd. And I remember very early on that sensation I would have when I closed my eyes and I felt that light, it was like, ‘Oh that’s him.’ He’s going like, ‘Hi, I see. All good. This is a great thing.’ And it both was and it wasn’t, obviously … but I still feel that now. Maybe not as often, because life gets in the way. But sometimes that sensation in closing the eyes and going, ‘This is so close to God.’ ”

While Parsons admitted to Colbert he “didn’t know any other word for it,” Colbert had an answer.

“Love,” the 53-year-old talk show host responded.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) and The Big Bang Theory returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET, both on CBS.