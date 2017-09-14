Jim Gaffigan Shares Photo of Wife Jeannie 5 Months After She Underwent Major Brain Surgery

Jim Gaffigan is celebrating his wife Jeannie months after her harrowing brain tumor surgery.

The comedian, 51, shared a photo of his wife sitting up and looking relaxed in a black dress, cross choker and a top bun while looking at the camera on Wednesday.

“Almost 5 months after brain surgery. The incredible @jeanniegaffigan,” he wrote in the caption.

In May, the comedy writer, director and producer opened up to PEOPLE about discovering her brain tumor was the size of an apple, saying she was “a ticking time bomb.”

Although her surgery was successful, Jeannie struggled on the road to recovery, battling aspiration pneumonia and unable to swallow due to throat paralysis.

Jeannie wrote an essay for PEOPLE in July about her recovery since her nine-hour surgery in April.

“Recovery has been long and slow, and patience is not one of my virtues, but not a minute goes by when I am not counting my blessings,” she wrote.

“My love for my [five children] which seemed boundless before has multiplied a thousand fold as has my love for Jim,” Jeannie continued.”The marriage vow “in sickness and in health” became more than just words, and I am inspired every day by the strength and courage of the man who held everything together through this hurricane brought on by the brain tumor.”

She added, “I dodged a bullet and my life will never be the same. Don’t wait for the hurricane to hang on to your family and friends and to find the blessings and the glory in every detail. Do it now.”