What 'Meaningful' Advice Did Jim Carrey Gave Kathy Griffin After Her Trump Scandal?

When a photo surfaced of Kathy Griffin posing with a replica of President Donald Trump‘s bloodied, decapitated head in her hand last May, the fallout was swift — but one surprising star came out of the woodwork to offer some important advice.

In a new interview with the Associated Press, Griffin, 57, said while many colleagues (including her longtime friend Anderson Cooper) turned away, one celebrity reached out: Jim Carrey, someone she didn’t know that well.

“It was really meaningful to me that he called,” she said. “Jim’s advice was right on, which is, ‘Lean into this topic and you’ll find the comedy.’ And luckily I found a lot of comedy while hibernating.”

Carrey, 56, has been finding his own way to get political lately: through his art. Recently, the actor has been using social media to share some of his sketches of Trump and his administration, which have generated praise, condemnation and everything in between.

As for Griffin, she’s moving forward with her professional life. After being unable to tour in the United States, she went overseas, performing in 23 cities in 15 countries.

This summer, Griffin will embark on her “Laugh Your Head Off World Tour,” stopping in Mexico, Canada and the United States, including gigs in San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, Chicago and a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall in New York.

“I’m trying to sort of get people to forgive me and get people to come back to me or give me a chance,” she told the AP. “And it’s interesting. It’s really like I’m starting all over again.”

Recalling the dark times when she felt like “the most reviled person in the world,” Griffin said forging onward wasn’t easy.

“It’s been a long time to sort of process that and figure out what’s real and what isn’t,” she said, adding, “I really do believe if it happened to me it can happen to you.”