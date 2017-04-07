Israel Dillard is another year older!

The firstborn son of Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick turned 2 on Thursday.

In celebration of their grandson’s birthday, grandparents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar filmed a “happy birthday” video message for little Israel.

“We are so excited! We can’t believe you’re 2 already. And we just are really, really hoping that we’re going to get to see you soon when mama comes back. Mommy and daddy will be back to have your baby — your baby sibling,” said grandma Michelle.

“We love you guys and miss you so much,” chimed in patriarch Jim Bob. “But I know you’re doing such a great work down in Central America and making a difference in people’s lives.”

“We’re just thrilled. Jill and Derick, y’all are awesome parents. You’re doing a great job,” said Michelle. “And little Israel, we can’t wait to give you your birthday hugs when we get to see you soon! We love you so much! And you have a blessed birthday.”

Israel’s parents also took to their family blog to wish their little boy a happy birthday with a sweet message.

“It’s so hard to believe our little Israel is already 2 years old! He loves playing play-dough, basketball, soccer, football, killing bugs, reading books, eating food and running with Daddy!” Jill, 25, and Derick, 28, captioned a photo of Israel holding up a number two candle. “Israel, we pray you will grow up to love Jesus and serve others! You are a sweet little guy and we love you so much!”

And even though far away, Spurgeon Elliot Seewald sent his birthday wishes to his cousin in an adorable video message on the Seewald family blog.

“Happy birthday cousin Israel!” Ben Seewald said as he held Spurgeon. “Say, ‘I miss you!’ … We’ll see you soon, cousin Israel.”

Since returning to Central America in February, the Dillard family has been traveling and working alongside locals. “We have a short-term team here with us right now and we have been traveling a lot between a few different countries doing ministry traveling throughout Central America with this team,” Jill wrote in a recent blog post.

Though the family is currently living life abroad, they plan to return to the United States for the birth of their second child, a boy due this July. “We will come back for the birth of the baby,” Jill told PEOPLE.

Tune-in to new episodes of Counting On begin airing this Summer on TLC.