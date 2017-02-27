Joy-Anna Duggar's Dad Jim Bob Grilled Austin Forsyth Before He Would Bless Their Courtship

Austin Forsyth may now be in a courtship with Joy-Anna Duggar, but he had to undergo some serious grilling from her dad before their relationship was official.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s Counting On episode, Forsyth meets Duggar patriarch Jim Bob to ask for permission to spend intentional time Joy-Anna.

“I came over tonight to ask Mr. Jim Bob if Joy and I could start an official relationship,” he explains. “I’m hoping that Mr. Jim Bob will say yes, but he’s said in the past that it might be a little while, so Lord willing he’ll say yes.”

During their sit-down, Jim Bob asks Forsyth to explain the qualities that he likes about his daughter.

“You know, over the years, I have just been watching and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character. She’s such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She’s a good delegator,” says Joy-Anna’s would-be suitor, adding, “and then, of course, her beauty.”

According to older brother John-David, who is close friends with Austin, he had “the inside scoop” before their relationship was fully approved and says that “a ton of bricks hit [Austin] one day and the rest is history.”

After Forsyth shares his feelings, Jim Bob turns up the heat and keeps him waiting on an answer, and then proceeds to ask him how his business of flipping houses has been going.

Thankfully, the waiting doesn’t last too long for Forsyth, who eventually receives Jim Bob’s blessing.

“Well Austin, I really believe that you’re a great guy. I think we’d all be honored for y’all to start an official courtship,” Jim Bob tells him. “Right now, I think she will be surprised.”

In November, it was revealed that Joy-Anna and Forsyth — who first met more than 15 years ago when his family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars’ church — entered into a courtship.

“Austin I think is ready and I think Joy’s really ready,” Jim Bob says in the clip about their new relationship. “They’re both very mature and I think they make a good match.”

Joy-Anna, 19, recently spoke with PEOPLE about her courtship with Forsyth. “We’ve gotten to experience so much already in our relationship,” she said. “Lots of church ministries, road trips, hiking, hunting and remodeling houses together.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.