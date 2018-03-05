Jim Belushi's Wife Jennifer Sloan Files for Divorce After Almost 20 Years of Marriage

Jim Belushi‘s wife has filed for divorce after almost 20 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Jennifer Sloan filed the paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday — which also marks the 36-year anniversary of Belushi’s older brother John Belushi’s death. (The Saturday Night Live comic died from a drug overdose on March 5, 1982.)

Belushi — who starred on the hit ABC series According to Jim from 2001-2009 — tied the knot with Sloan on May 2, 1998. The couple met in 1993, though they didn’t hit it off immediately.

“He kissed me on the forehead like I was his sister,” Sloan told PEOPLE in 2003. “A couple weeks later he asked me to go rollerblading, and I liked him that day. He was real.”

Their last public appearance was on Nov. 14, 2017, when they attended a Wonder Woman screening at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

They share two children together. Belushi, 63, also has a son from his first marriage to Sandra Davenport from 1980-88. He was married to his second wife, Marjorie Bransfield, from 1990-92.