Jill Zarin Says She’s ‘So Happy and at Peace’ with Husband Bobby: ‘Love of My Life’

Jill Zarin is happy and loving the life she’s living with her husband, Bobby.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartfelt post in honor of her husband, who recently turned 71.

“Thank you Sioux for sending this to us. I’m so happy and at peace these days with the love of my life living La Vida Boca!” she captioned the sweet photo of herself and Bobby with their faces pressed against one another and holding hands. She added the hashtags, “#love #loveofmylife #happy.”

In February, the Bravo personality celebrated her husband’s birthday with multiple social media posts in his honor.

“Looking good my man! I love this guy more than life itself. I hope he had fun last night being surrounded by friends who truly love him and came from all over the place to honor you and love you. #birthdayboy #bobbyzarin #rony #bravotv” she captioned a photo of the duo.

Days later, she posted another photo in his honor: “Happy Birthday to my Bobby baby!! Yes finally!! It’s here! Today!!! One more party tonight ..”one more that’s it!” I love you more than anyone could love. I’ll take care of you thru sickness and health till death due us part….. you are my first.. my last.. my everything (Barry white).”

Last fall, Bobby was on the mend after his Nov. 29 Gamma Knife Radiosurgery, which he underwent at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas for the treatment of brain tumors he recently developed.

Not long before his surgery, Bobby learned that his thyroid cancer, which was diagnosed in 2009, had spread to his brain. When he was first diagnosed, he had his thyroid removed and underwent radioactive iodine treatment. “Radioactive iodine treatment works on most patients, but in his case, it didn’t,” said Jill.

Speaking with PEOPLE days after the procedure, Bobby said, “It’s all about attitude,” and added, “That’s how we are getting through this. We are being optimistic and very positive.”

Jill, 53, also spoke about the the outpouring of support that she and Bobby have received from family and friends: “I can’t tell you how much it means to Bobby when he reads comments on social media from fans who care about him,” she said.

But most of all, she is thankful for the medical professionals who have helped treat Bobby’s cancer since the beginning. “We are so grateful,” she said. “They gave him back his life.”