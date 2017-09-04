Jill Zarin shared a sweet photo of her husband Bobby as he took in a little sun over the Labor Day weekend in the Hamptons.

In the Instagram, Bobby wears a button-downed, checkered shirt and black slacks as he stands in a garden in Amagansett, New York.

“Just another Sunday afternoon at our friends house yesterday. Bobby you look so hot!!! I love you ❤️❤️❤️ #myhero,” Jill wrote.

Since Bobby, who is battling cancer, was released from the hospital earlier this month, Jill has been dedicating several uplifting posts to her husband. Last week, Jill shared an optimistic update about her husband as they attended several parties in Southampton.

“What a turnaround! Bobby and I came out to the Hamptons and took him to 4 parties in 2 days!” wrote Jill, 53.

“He is tired but that’s it so far for side effects. Not as hungry but more for me! Lol,” the The Real Housewives of New York City alum continued. “Attended chris Burch’s summer white party with houseguest. Hope he had fun!”

On Saturday, the pair attended a Michael Bolton charity event in Sag Harbor, where the lovebirds snuggled up and took some adorable photos.

“At micheal Bolton charity in #sagharbor listening to Stand By me!” Jill wrote for one sweet pic of the two, adding the hashtags “#love #lovelastsforever #romantic #lovesongs #soulmates #wearebeatingcancerback #iloveyoubobby #mybobby.”

Bobby, 70, was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009, when he underwent radioactive iodine treatment and had his thyroid removed. In 2013, the cancer spread to his lungs, and Jill exclusively revealed to PEOPLE last fall that Bobby had been diagnosed with a brain tumor and undergone Gamma Knife Radiosurgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“We have the best doctors in the country,” she said in November 2016. “We are working with Dr. David Pfister at MSK, Dr. Keith Bible at the Mayo Clinic and Dr. Steven Sherman at MD Anderson. They have been taking care of Bobby for the last seven years and this recent setback took them by surprise.”

Last month, Jill opened up to PEOPLE about her husband’s condition, saying that Bobby’s cancer had taken “an unexpected turn,” but he “is not going down without a fight.”

“I love my Bobby so much,” she said as she held back tears. “On Saturday, we want to show him how much we love him by raising a lot of money for the International Thyroid Oncology Group, which is looking for cutting-edge treatments for advanced thyroid cancer.”