Jill Zarin Shares a Positive Update on Husband Bobby's Health: 'What a Turnaround!'

Bobby Zarin‘s health is getting better by the day since he was released from the hospital earlier this month.

On Monday, Jill Zarin took to Instagram where she gave an uplifting update on her husband, who has been battling thyroid cancer.

The couple traveled to Southampton, New York, to attend multiple parties over the span of two days. Despite being tired from the fun-filled activities, Bobby was in good spirits during their travels out of town.

“What a turnaround! Bobby and I came out to the hamptons and took him to 4 parties in 2 days!” wrote Jill, 53.

“He is tired but that’s it so far for side effects. Not as hungry but more for me! Lol,” the The Real Housewives of New York City alum continued. “Attended chris Burch’s summer white party with houseguest. Hope he had fun!”

On Saturday, the pair attended a Michael Bolton charity event in Sag Harbor, where the lovebirds snuggled up and took some sweet photos.

“At micheal Bolton charity in #sagharbor listening to Stand By me!” she wrote, and added the hashtags “#love #lovelastsforever #romantic #lovesongs #soulmates #wearebeatingcancerback #iloveyoubobby #mybobby.”

WATCH: Jill Zarin’s Husband Bobby Hospitalized with Cancer Complications

Bobby’s battle with the illness began in 2009: he had his thyroid removed and underwent radioactive iodine treatment. In 2013, the cancer spread to his lungs and Jill exclusively revealed to PEOPLE last fall that Bobby had been diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent Gamma Knife Radiosurgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Last month, Jill revealed to PEOPLE that her husband was recovering at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer following a procedure after his health “took an unexpected turn.” She said that despite the unanticipated situation, Bobby “is not going down without a fight.”

Thankfully, Bobby was released from the hospital, and Jill called her husband’s recovery “nothing short of miraculous.”

“My heart is filled with such emotion everyday it’s hard to express. From the initial shock to the new ‘normal’ it’s been the most emotional time in our lives and couldn’t have gotten to where we are without help from many,” Jill wrote alongside a smiling picture of the couple.

She added: “I wake up everyday now so grateful to see Bobby getting stronger. I’ll give another update soon but wanted to share that it is never too late and you have to Live to Live!!”