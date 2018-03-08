Jill Zarin Returns to Work Almost 2 Months After Husband Bobby's Death

Jill Zarin returned to Zarin Fabrics this week — for the first time since her husband Bobby‘s death nearly two months ago.

“It was very surreal coming into Zarin Fabrics today,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum told Extra. “It’s the first time I’ve been back since Bobby died. I didn’t expect to be emotional when I walked in the door. He would have been 72 two weeks ago… it’s surreal. But he’s here.”

Jill, 54, also revealed that she’s still close with her late husband’s family. (Bobby is survived by his three children Jonathan, David and Jennifer Zarin, and his stepdaughter, Ally.)

“People want to know, I still have a relationship with Bobby’s family,” she said. “I love his kids, I love his family. I promised him I would take care, especially his daughter, Jennifer.”

Bobby died Jan. 13 at the age of 71 following a prolonged cancer battle. Jill announced the sad news with a family statement on her website.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” the statement read. “There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”

Jill recently told PEOPLE that she’s contemplating a change of scenery and might relocate to Florida, where she has an apartment in Miami and a house in Boca Raton.

“I am thinking about it,” she said. “I need some time alone without the pressure of a fast pace right now. I need to slow down and follow my heart. That’s what Bobby would want for me. Playing tennis and golf, being with my parents and very close friends is what brings me the most happiness right now. One day at a time.”

“It’s hard for me to be alone right now,” she added. “I need to be with close friends and family.”