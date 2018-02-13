Jill Zarin Remembers Bobby 1 Month After His Death: 'I Keep Thinking You Will Walk Back in'

Jill Zarin is still reeling from the loss of her beloved husband Bobby.

To commemorate the one-month anniversary of Bobby’s death, the Real Housewives of New York City alum shared a touching message to Instagram on Tuesday.

“I can’t believe it’s been a month since you left,” she captioned a photo of the two. “I keep thinking you will walk back in the door. We all miss you terribly but know you will never be forgotten…#ilovebobby.”

Bobby died Jan. 13 at the age of 71 following a prolonged cancer battle. Jill, 54, announced her husband’s death with a family statement on her website.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” the statement read. “There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”

Jill recently told PEOPLE that she’s contemplating a change of scenery and might relocate to Florida, where she has an apartment in Miami and a house in Boca Raton.

“I am thinking about it,” she said. “I need some time alone without the pressure of a fast pace right now. I need to slow down and follow my heart. That’s what Bobby would want for me. Playing tennis and golf, being with my parents and very close friends is what brings me the most happiness right now. One day at a time.”

“It’s hard for me to be alone right now,” she added. “I need to be with close friends and family.”