Jill Zarin Reveals She’s Been ‘Secretly’ Looking at Dating Apps Since Husband Bobby’s Death

Jill Zarin isn’t quite ready to start dating again following the death of her husband Bobby, but she has started casually looking at dating apps.

“He wants me to move forward, he does,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 54, told PEOPLE Now.

“He wants me to get married again, he wants me to find love again, he wants me to be taken care of, he wants me to be happy, yes he does,” she added. “Very much so.”

Bobby died Jan 13. after a long battle with cancer.

Bobby and Jill Zarin Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Hublot of America

RELATED: Jill Zarin Honors Late Husband Bobby with Touching Video on What Would Have Been His 72nd Birthday

Asked whether she is ready to start dating again, the 54-year-old said, “I think I’ll know when I know.”

“The gut will tell me and Bobby will tell me — he’ll bring someone into my life,” she added, before admitting that she has dipped her toes into the world of dating apps.

“Secretly I’ve been looking at the apps through my friends’ phones, because I can’t do it myself because then I have to set up an account and I have to put [up] my picture,” Zarin said, explaining that she had toyed with the idea of setting up an profile using her dog’s photo.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Bobby and Jill Zarin Dave Kotinsky/Getty

“I am curious,” she continued, explaining that “when I was married to Bobby and I would go out with friends who are dating, I’m like, ‘Give me your Tindr, I wanna see — let me see Bumble.”

“Even Allyson, my daughter, I’m always on hers and I’m picking out guys for her,” she said.

But despite her curiosity, there’s one problem Zarin sees with setting up a profile for herself: the fact that people know who she is.

“I think I’m too public,” she admitted.