Jill Zarin Says Husband Bobby Is Feeling ‘So Good’ After Being Released from Hospital

Bobby Zarin is on the mend and in high spirits following his release from the hospital.

Jill Zarin took to Instagram on Thursday to give an update on her husband’s health and shared a picture of a smiling Bobby, 71, sporting sunglasses while the couple was out to lunch in Manhattan.

“Today is a great day! I played tennis (of course) in Central Park and bobby was picked up by @aariusintl in the most luxurious Sprinter! And did some tests at @sloankettering on 60th,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum wrote.

“I met him and he feels so good I am taking him to lunch at our favorite place @avramadison so we can sit outside on this beautiful summer day! 🙏🙏🙏if you see us say Hi!!” she concluded.

Jill revealed to PEOPLE in July that her husband was recovering at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer following a procedure. Despite his cancer taking “an unexpected turn,” the couple remained hopeful: “He is not going down without a fight,” said Jill.

Over the weekend, Jill called her husband’s recovery and release from the hospital “nothing short of miraculous.”

“My heart is filled with such emotion everyday it’s hard to express. From the initial shock to the new ‘normal’ it’s been the most emotional time in our lives and couldn’t have gotten to where we are without help from many,” Jill, 53, wrote alongside the Instagram picture.

She added: “I wake up everyday now so grateful to see Bobby getting stronger. I’ll give another update soon but wanted to share that it is never too late and you have to Live to Live!!”

Bobby’s battle with the illness began in 2009: he had his thyroid removed and underwent radioactive iodine treatment. In 2013, the cancer spread to his lungs and Jill exclusively revealed to PEOPLE last fall that Bobby had been diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent Gamma Knife Radiosurgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The Bravo personality opened up about how difficult the past year has been watching her husband suffer in a touching Instagram post last month.

“How cute is my Bobby??? This has been quite frankly a horrible year and to see you best friend and love of my life suffer hurts me more than anything I have ever experienced,” Jill shared on Instagram in July, which accompanied a silly photo of the couple.

“We will come thru this but one day at a time,” she continued. “We are so lucky to have such incredible Doctors around the globe and #itog to work together and help Bobby.”