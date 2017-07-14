Jill Zarin Says It’s Been a ‘Horrible Year’ Watching Husband Bobby ‘Suffer’ from Cancer: It ‘Hurts Me’

Watching her husband battle cancer has been one of the most painful seasons of life for Jill Zarin.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star’s husband, Bobby Zarin, was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009, and last fall Jill exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Although Bobby has a strong team of medical professionals behind him, the past year has been difficult for Jill to see her husband fight for his life.

“How cute is my Bobby??? This has been quite frankly a horrible year and to see you best friend and love of my life suffer hurts me more than anything I have ever experienced,” Jill, 53, wrote on Instagram Thursday night, which accompanied a silly photo of the couple.

Despite the diagnosis, Jill is keeping her mindset focused on a happy and healthy future for her husband.

“We will come thru this but one day at a time,” she continued. “We are so lucky to have such incredible Doctors around the globe and #itog to work together and help Bobby.”

“I hope we raise as much $$ as we can on July 29 to help Bobby and other patients with #thyroidcancer #radioactiverefractory find a way to take #radioactiveiodine,” she wrote, before directing supporters to learn more: “If you want to come go to jillzarin.com for info.”

This past fall, Bobby was on the mend after his Nov. 29 Gamma Knife Radiosurgery, which he underwent at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, for the treatment of brain tumors he recently developed.

Not long before his surgery, Bobby learned that his thyroid cancer had spread to his brain. When he was first diagnosed, he had his thyroid removed and underwent radioactive iodine treatment. “Radioactive iodine treatment works on most patients, but in his case, it didn’t,” said Jill.

Speaking with PEOPLE days after the procedure, Bobby said, “It’s all about attitude,” and added, “That’s how we are getting through this. We are being optimistic and very positive.”

Jill, too, is thankful for the medical professionals who have helped treat Bobby’s cancer since the beginning.

“We are so grateful,” she said. “They gave him back his life.”