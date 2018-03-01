Jill Zarin‘s husband Bobby may be gone, but he certainly will never be forgotten.

In celebration of what would have been his 72nd birthday on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum shared a touching slideshow video to Instagram, which featured photos of Bobby throughout the years.

“Today would have been Bobby’s 72nd birthday. The reason I am posting so late is that I spent the entire day going thru 50,000 photos over the past 20 yrs,” she began the post.

“Bobby’s birthday was always extra special because we always knew in the back of our minds that the cancer could come back at anytime and to live life to the fullest. So we did. We traveled, spent time with friends and family and most importantly loved each other till his last breathe,” Jill, 54, continued.

She praised her late husband as “beyond generous .. always picking up the check for everyone, driving everyone home even if it took him. An extra 2 hours RT in crazy NYC traffic and let us not forget Camp Zarin which ran like a hotel with every bed filled every summer weekend on our boat and in our homes.”

“There was always an extra seat at Bobby Zarin’s table for the friend who needed us,” she said, and concluded with, “Thank you for being the most incredible husband but more importantly my best friend.”

After a years-long battle with thyroid cancer (he was first diagnosed in 2009), Bobby died at the age of 71 in January.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” the family said in a statement. “There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”

Jill Zarin/Instagram

In the wake of her husband’s death, Jill told PEOPLE that she is contemplating a move from the Big Apple to the Sunshine State.

“I am thinking about it,” Jill said about relocating to Florida, where she has an apartment in Miami and a house in Boca Raton.

“I need some time alone without the pressure of a fast pace right now. I need to slow down and follow my heart. That’s what Bobby would want for me,” she shared. “Playing tennis and golf, being with my parents and very close friends is what brings me the most happiness right now. One day at a time.”

Since losing her loving spouse, to whom she was married for 17 years, Jill said she’s been “trying to keep busy to keep her mind off losing Bobby.”

“It’s hard for me to be alone right now and I need to be with close friends and family,” said the Jill Zarin Rugs designer.