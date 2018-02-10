Jill Zarin is contemplating a move from the Big Apple to the Sunshine State.

In the wake of her beloved husband Bobby’s death last month, the Real Housewives of New York City alum is considering a change of pace and scenery.

“I am thinking about it,” Jill, 54, tells PEOPLE about relocating to Florida, where she has an apartment in Miami and a house in Boca Raton.

“I need some time alone without the pressure of a fast pace right now. I need to slow down and follow my heart. That’s what Bobby would want for me,” she shares. “Playing tennis and golf, being with my parents and very close friends is what brings me the most happiness right now. One day at a time.”

Adds the Jill Zarin Rugs designer, “It’s hard for me to be alone right now and I need to be with close friends and family.”

After a years-long battle with thyroid cancer (he was first diagnosed in 2009), Bobby died at the age of 71 in January. “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” the family said in a statement. “There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”

Since losing her loving spouse, to whom she was married for 17 years, Jill says she’s been “trying to keep busy to keep her mind off losing Bobby.”

Recently, Jill visited London, England, where her daughter, Ally, is studying, and then flew onto northern Africa, where she traveled with numerous friends, including RHONY star Ramona Singer.

“I’m so lucky. My friend Nurit wouldn’t take no for an answer and ‘kidnapped’ me,” she says about her trip to Morocco. “When she found out I was taking JetSmarter to London, she sent me a ticket to come to Morocco with my girlfriends from N.Y.C. The timing was perfect.”

Speaking with PEOPLE after Bobby’s death, Jill said, “We were soulmates. Beyond. We could complete each other’s sentences. Bobby was always right.”

Now, “I don’t know what I’m going to do without him because he always made sure I didn’t forget anything,” she said. “He would always close the cabinets or the refrigerator … he always finished everything I started.”