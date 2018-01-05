Jill Zarin is celebrating her love-filled marriage with husband Bobby Zarin.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, shared two Instagram posts on Thursday in tribute of her 18th anniversary with Bobby, calling him the “love of my life.”

“Happy 18th! Anniversary to the love of my life Bobby Zarin,” she wrote in the caption. “Bobby is the most perfect man I know. He never loses anything, never forgets anything and when I think he is wrong… he is always right! I will post some photos over the last 20 years… truly a Love Story. Enjoy!”

In a second Instagram post, Jill shared a collage of photos of the two along with the caption, “Happy Anniversary to my Bobby Zarin .. a lifetime of memories…”

Bobby, 70, was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009, when he underwent radioactive iodine treatment and had his thyroid removed. In 2013, the cancer had spread to his lungs, and Jill exclusively revealed to PEOPLE last fall that Bobby had been diagnosed with a brain tumor and undergone Gamma Knife Radiosurgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

In July, Jill revealed to PEOPLE that her husband was recovering at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer following a procedure after his health “took an unexpected turn.” She said that despite the unanticipated situation, Bobby “is not going down without a fight.”

Thankfully, Bobby was released from the hospital, and Jill called her husband’s recovery “nothing short of miraculous.”

“My heart is filled with such emotion every day it’s hard to express. From the initial shock to the new ‘normal’ it’s been the most emotional time in our lives and couldn’t have gotten to where we are without help from many,” Jill wrote alongside a smiling picture of the couple.