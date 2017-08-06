Jill Zarin‘s husband, Bobby, is out of the hospital after his thyroid cancer battle “took an unexpected turn” last month.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared the positive news on Instagram, Sunday, posting a smiling photo of herself alongside Bobby and calling her husband’s recovery “nothing short of miraculous.”

“My heart is filled with such emotion everyday it’s hard to express. From the initial shock to the new ‘normal’ it’s been the most emotional time in our lives and couldn’t have gotten to where we are without help from many,” Jill, 53, wrote alongside the picture.

She added: “I wake up everyday now so grateful to see Bobby getting stronger. I’ll give another update soon but wanted to share that it is never too late and you have to Live to Live!!”

Last month, Jill revealed to PEOPLE that her husband was recovering at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer following a procedure.

She said that despite the unanticipated situation, Bobby “is not going down without a fight.” And, on Sunday, things appeared to be looking up for Bobby.

In the sweet photo, Jill and Bobby sat at a table filled with food. She described the dinner as Bobby’s “first real meal in 5 weeks.”

Bobby’s battle with the illness began in 2009: he had his thyroid removed and underwent radioactive iodine treatment. In 2013, the cancer spread to his lungs and Jill exclusively revealed to PEOPLE last fall that Bobby had been diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent Gamma Knife Radiosurgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“He is the most loving and caring person I have ever known besides my father. Sometimes life just isn’t fair,” she told PEOPLE last month. “But we have such a great love story. He is the love of my life and I will do everything in my power to heal and care for him.”