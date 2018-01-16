What Bethenny Frankel Told Jill Zarin at Husband Bobby’s Funeral: 'Don’t Be Scared'

Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel came back together amid tragedy.

While attending the packed funeral held for Jill Zarin’s late husband Bobby, who died at 71 on Saturday following a prolonged cancer battle, the former BFFs — who had barely spoken since fighting on the third season of Real Housewives of New York City — got a chance to share a sweet moment together — for Bobby’s sake.

Frankel, who arrived 15 minutes before the funeral began and stood in the back during the service, said a few words to Jill afterwards, before Jill went to East Hampton for her husband’s burial.

“When we talked, she said, ‘I loved Bobby.’” Jill exclusively tells PEOPLE.

“She said, ‘I got very emotional, I didn’t expect that and I cried,'” Jill adds.

Jill, 54, then took the opportunity to share with Frankel, 47, that “one of Bobby’s wishes was that we become friends again and that the whole feud would be over.”

“Bobby loved Bethenny,” she continues, adding that her husband “thought a lot of what happened was my fault.”

Although Jill says “he didn’t want to interfere,” she says he thought there was “absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t be friends,” pointing out “that we loved each other at one point.”

“He said, ‘You don’t have to be best friends, but you should be friends,’ ” she explains.

And after sharing that news with her former best friend, Jill says that Frankel responded by saying, “Well, I’m here.”

Jill says she also made sure to let Frankel know how “proud” Bobby was of the “woman and businesswoman and the mother that you have become.”

“I told her we watched from a distance and that we are very happy for her and her success,” she continues, adding that Frankel know how “drop dead gorgeous” she looked. “I said, ‘I’ve never seen you look more beautiful in my life.”

And their reunion got even more emotional after Jill told Frankel “how scared” she was “to be alone.”

“I have never been alone ever in my life,” Jill tells PEOPLE. “I’ve always had boyfriends and then I got married at 23,” she adds, referring to her previous marriage to Steven Shapiro.

“When I told Bethenny how scared I was to be alone, she said, ‘Don’t be scared. I’m alone.’ ” Jill adds. “I said, ‘Yeah, but you have your daughter. My daughter grew up. You still have your baby.’ ”

“And then Bethenny said, ‘Well, Bobby is with Cookie now. Bobby can take care of Cookie,” referring to Frankel’s beloved 17-year-old dog, who passed away in October.

Although Jill says that her exchange was Frankel was “pretty quick,” she adds that “it was warm, it was nice. It was sincere.”

“I feel like Bobby is now saying, ‘Thank God it’s over. Over and done.’ ”

The funeral — which was held at Riverside Memorial in New York City on Monday morning — was attended by the Jill and Bobby’s family as well as by RHONY stars Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer and Aviva Drescher; Million Dollar Matchmaker’s Patti Stanger; and Donald Trump‘s ex-wife Marla Maples.

Everyone who spoke about Bobby at the service agreed that he will be remembered as a generous, kind and fun man. In his remarks, the rabbi praised Bobby, calling him a “superb human being” and “a giant of a person … who touched thousands of lives.”

And Jill — who spoke last — moved guests to tears.

“I wasn’t sure if I could stand up here today,” she said. “[Bobby] was an incredibly great husband, a great father, and grandfather, and [a] truly great friend.”