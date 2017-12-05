Jill (Duggar) Dillard is debuting another new look.

On Tuesday, the married mother of two shared two adorable Instagrams of her second son, Samuel. The first showed him wrapped up in a brown towel after bath time, and the second was of him sucking on a pacifier.

“#bathtime for Sam was on my to do list today! lol Anyone else write little things down (yes, even after you’ve already done them! Ha!) so you can cross them off and feel a sense of accomplishment?!” she captioned the photos, adding the hashtags: “#lovemyboys #towelbaby #henna.”

But the Counting On star also surprised fans when she showcased her henna-adorned hand, which gently rested atop the towel and was met with comments that expressed both support and surprise.

“First a nose piercing, then henna. What’s next? 😂 I love that you’re doing your own thing! 😊” user @dlc709 wrote.

“He’s adorable!!! Loving the henna, too! @jillmdillard,” @heatherdc1021 commented.

“What a precious little baby boy you have! 💙 Love your henna tattoo, btw!!” @acjsmom1 posted.

#bathtime for Sam was on my to do list today! lol Anyone else write little things down (yes, even after you’ve already done them! Ha!) so you can cross them off and feel a sense of accomplishment?! #lovemyboys #towelbaby #henna A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Jill’s henna snap comes just over a week after she posted a selfie with her sons — Israel, 2, and Samuel, 4 months — on Instagram, in which she surprised fans with her nose piercing.

Courtesy Jill Dillard/Instagram

“I’m shocked she got her nose pierced considering how conservative they are!” one Instagram user commented on her photo. Another gave her support, saying: “Awesome nose piercing love it I got mine done in May. A Mother’s Day present to myself.”

Jill and her husband Derick Dillard recently moved back to the United States after spending over two years in Central America, where the couple ministered and worked alongside locals.