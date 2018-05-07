Jill Duggar Says 'to Disagree Doesn't Equal Hate' After Husband Derick Posts Homophobic Tweets

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is speaking out in the wake of her husband’s recent controversial tweets.

“To disagree doesn’t = hate, or judgement,” Jill, 26, began an Instagram post on Monday.



“Love doesn’t always = approval,” continued Jill, who previously starred on TLC’s Counting On alongside multiple her Duggar siblings. The Duggars, who are religiously conservative, have appeared on TLC since 2008.

“Just because I disagree with my child on something doesn’t mean I hate him, and just because I love and forgive him doesn’t mean I approve of everything he does,” she wrote. “You can be friends with, love and care for people you don’t agree with 100%.”

Her Instagram post comes about a week after her husband and former Counting On star Derick Dillard, who was fired from the TLC series, responded to a tweet from the network promoting the reality series Nate & Jeremiah by Design, starring Nate Berkus, his husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children.

The show follows Berkus and Brent, who are interior design experts and fathers — they share son Oskar, 1 month, and daughter Poppy, 3 — and teaches viewers “how to turn a money pit into a masterpiece. In each episode we learn from the mistakes of their clients as these designer husbands rescue them from renovation nightmares,” according to TLC.

“What a travesty of family,” Derick tweeted in response to TLC’s tweet. “It’s sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal.”

When Twitter user @lisadcfckeates asked Derick, “Do their lifestyles affect yours ? …. Errrrm No,”and “Plus this child looks mightily happy to me not ‘Poor’ as you describe,” the father of two responded, “They affect this poor child, as well as what perversions are celebrated. If it were adultery, I doubt a network would be so quick to focus on the reality of it as if it were ok” and added, “And that’s a good standard for well-being? …how they look?”

“So I guess we shouldn’t have judges in our court system? Should we not be allowed to challenge what’s best for the welfare of children, especially when their guardian chooses to be in the public eye and put a child in the public eye?” he responded to another user.

“I’m not bashing the people, I’m just calling out the public agenda at play and how a network chooses what they highlight,” continued the father of two, who two shares sons Israel, 3, and Samuel, 9 months, with Jill. “Christians should love all as Christ loved all. Take advantage of capitalism: boycott what you don’t believe in, but don’t boycott relationships.”

In response to Derick’s tweets, Berkus tweeted, “My hope with having a show like #NandJByDesign on @TLC, where we go into people’s homes and welcome viewers into ours, is that we can start to break down barriers & normalize the way our family looks & the way our family loves.”