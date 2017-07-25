Jill Duggar Dillard Gushes 2-Week-Old Son Samuel Scott Is ‘Getting Bigger Every Day’ with New Pic

He has been on this earth a little more than two weeks, but baby Samuel Scott Dillard already has quite the adorable social media profile.

Counting On star Jill (Duggar) Dillard, 26, shared a photo of her newest son dressed in an adorable blue elephant T-shirt on Instagram Tuesday with the caption: “Meet #SamuelScottDillard This little handsome fella is getting bigger every day! We are so in love with him!”

Although this marks Samuel Scott’s official debut on Jill’s Instagram, husband Derick, 28, shared a photo holding the newborn shortly after his birth on his account.

Pictures of Samuel Scott were first shared on the Dillard family blog last week, complete with shots of him smiling, sleeping and just generally being precious.

The Dillards welcomed their second son on July 8, making 2-year-old Israel a big brother. According to the family’s birth announcement, Samuel Scott was 22 in. long, 9 lbs. and 10 oz. at birth, and was delivered via C-section after 40 hours of labor.