Jill (Duggar) Dillard Returns to the United States with Husband Derick: ‘So Grateful to Be Back’

Jill (Duggar) Dillard revealed on Sunday that her family has returned to the United States after doing ministry work in Central America.

“So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning @crosschurch #Israeliswithgrandma #lovetheUSA,” the pregnant 26-year-old captioned her stateside selfie with her 28-year-old husband, Derick Dillard.

In February, the Counting On star revealed she was headed back to Central America with her husband Derick and their 2-year-old son, Israel. The news came as a shock as they had just returned to Arkansas the previous August after serving a year-long mission.

The family’s return is ahead of Jill’s July due date, when she will welcome the couple’s second child — a boy.

In a post on the Dillard family blog on Monday, the couple wrote that their most recent mission work — which included providing various skills training for adults and Bible study in villages hit by violence — was coming to a close.

“We will only be here a little while longer, before we return to the States to prepare for the birth of our second little one, so please also continue to pray for God’s strength and grace to carry on with responsibilities and make the most of the short time left here before our return,” the couple wrote.

And Jill hinted at what their little boy might be called in another blog post on the Dillard family blog in April.

“Little ‘Samuelito’ (as the locals call him) sometimes wakes mommy up at night now with his active kicking,” she wrote, hinting that her son’s name may be Samuel. “We look forward to returning home soon to prepare for the birth (before we can’t fly anymore!)” she added.