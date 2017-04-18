Find Out What Jill Duggar Dillard’s Pals Are Calling Baby No. 2

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is entering the “home stretch” of her pregnancy!

The 25-year-old Counting On star, who is due in July with her second child — a son — opened up about her pregnancy and her family’s life in Central America in a post on the Dillard family blog on Tuesday.

“The pregnancy is going well thus far, as we make it into the home stretch now,” Jill wrote in the blog post.

And did she reveal what her baby boy will be called when he arrives this summer?

“Little ‘Samuelito’ (as the locals call him) sometimes wakes mommy up at night now with his active kicking,” she wrote, hinting that her son’s name may be Samuel.

“We look forward to returning home soon to prepare for the birth (before we can’t fly anymore!),” Jill continued.

On Feb. 16, Jill and her husband Derick — along with their 2-year-old son, Israel — said goodbye to life in Arkansas and returned to Central America, where they are serving as missionaries.

Since returning to Central America, the family has been traveling and working alongside locals. In a previous blog post, Jill said that Israel “easily makes lots of friends” and is enjoying the fresh produce — including avocados, mangos, bananas and jocotes — that the locals give to their family.

“Israel loves it and so do we!” Jill wrote. “Last week, we were able to host the children from church in our home for children’s church and snacks. We also enjoyed meeting new friends at the playground in town while Papi (Derick) played basketball with some of the guys. We ended the evening with a yummy pupusa dinner at home.”

Though the family is currently living life abroad, they plan to return to the United States for the birth of their second child. “We will come back for the birth of the baby,” Jill told PEOPLE in a previous issue.

